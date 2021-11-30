Santa Claus will be returning to Empire on Friday.
With a big assist from Empire firefighters, Santa and his elves will be traveling through the city to meet children and to give out goodies they see.
Starting at 3:30 p.m., a fire engine will escort the jolly old elf through every street in Empire. The Santa parade will run until 5:30 p.m. At that time, Santa will help light the Empire Christmas tree. The tree lighting ceremony will be broadcast live on the Community Coalition of Empire-CCE page.
