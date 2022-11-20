The Friday after Thanksgiving, November 25th, the Coos Bay Downtown Association will welcome Santa in Coos Bay.
Santa will join Mayor Joe Benetti to light the Coos Bay Christmas tree at the Coos Bay Visitors Center. Festivities begin at the Visitor’s Center around 5:00 pm on Friday, Nov. 25 with music from Bi-Coastal Media and Christmas carols while waiting for Santa to arrive.
Santa is scheduled to arrive at the Visitors Center around 5:30 pm where the crowd will greet him and help with the annual Christmas Tree lighting with Mayor Joe Benetti. Apple cider will be provided courtesy of Farr's True Value and cookies courtesy of Banner Bank.
From the Visitors Center, follow Santa over to the Egyptian Theatre for a photo opportunity with the kids around 6:00 pm. A free showing of "Elf" the movie with Will Ferrell will start around 7:15 pm. Visits with Santa and Friday’s showing of the “Elf” are sponsored by Banner Bank, New Horizons, South Coast Family Dentistry & Bi-Coastal Media. All who attend are asked to bring at least one pair of new socks rolled up to be tossed at the movie screen during the snowball fight scene. All socks will be collected and donated to local homeless shelters.
You can catch a second showing of “Elf” and participate in the Sockball Fight, free of charge, on Saturday, November 26. Santa visits begin at 12:30 pm and go until 2pm, the movie will follow at 2pm. Santa heads back to his workshop but there will be a third free showing of “Elf” at 7pm on Saturday the 26.
*Please note that times around the arrival of Santa and lighting the tree are approximate. Santa has many children to visit, therefore he has requested some flexibility in his schedule.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work, and visit by continually enhancing the quality life of the downtown area.
