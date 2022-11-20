Lighting the tree
Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti and Santa count down to the lighting of the community Christmas tree in 2020.

 David Rupkalvis

The Friday after Thanksgiving, November 25th, the Coos Bay Downtown Association will welcome Santa in Coos Bay.

Santa will join Mayor Joe Benetti to light the Coos Bay Christmas tree at the Coos Bay Visitors Center. Festivities begin at the Visitor’s Center around 5:00 pm on Friday, Nov. 25 with music from Bi-Coastal Media and Christmas carols while waiting for Santa to arrive.

