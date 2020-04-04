Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

EASTSIDE – The City of Coos Bay and the Department of Environmental Quality reported a sewage overflow near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and F Street in Eastside.

On the evening of April 1, the city was notified of sewage exiting a manhole cover at Fourth Avenue and D Street. The city’s wastewater contract operator investigated the situation and determined a temporary pump, installed while upgrades are completed, was pumping too much volume for the collection system to handle and crews were dispatched immediately.

The situation was resolved before 9 p.m.

The overflow resulted in a spill of approximately 27,000 gallons, which entered the Isthmus Slough. Since the sewage released in a non-permitted area, the DEQ requires the event be classified as a Sanitary Sewer Overflow. The Oregon Emergency Response System has been notified.

The event came about due to an upgrade project to install new pumps, a new generator, and a new pump house. Since the station must remain operable 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while the new equipment is being installed there was a temporary bypass of sewer flows around the pump station.

The city reported that the contractor turned down the pump and reduced the volume entering the collection system.

Any questions can be directed to the City of Coos Bay Public Works Department at 541-269-8918.

