COOS BAY — On Thursday morning, City of Coos Bay staff was alerted of sewer overflow coming out of a manhole in north Empire near the intersection of Tideview Terrace and Chickses Drive. The city’s wastewater contract operator mobilized immediately and confirmed the report, according to a press release from the city. They cleaned the public line and found a large amount of “rags” blocking the line and causing the backup.
In the sewer industry the term “rags” often times refers to “flushable” or “disposable” wipes. However, even though the marketing package states that they are flushable or disposable, they should not be flushed into the sewer system as they can cause serious problems, the city advised. Unlike wipes that are marketed as “flushable,” toilet paper breaks apart easily in water. But the wipes maintain their mass and bind together, often with grease that people also mistakenly send into the sewer lines. Not only do they have the potential to clog a main line, but they could also clog your private lateral.
"The city understands and wants our residents to clean and disinfect on a regular basis during (and after) the pandemic," stated the press release. "However, even if your wipes are advertised as flushable or disposable, the city is requesting that you don’t flush the wipes down the drain, but rather throw them in your trash. Other items that should not be flushed include paper towels, baby wipes, cat litter, hygiene products, fats, oil and grease."
Luckily, this was reported quickly, and city staff and the city’s contractor mobilized immediately, and it was estimated that less than 50 gallons escaped the sewer system. The spill was contained and did not reach Chickses Creek or the bay.
In compliance with water quality regulations, the spill was reported to the Oregon Emergency Response System and the Department of Environmental Quality. Anyone with questions can contact Public Works at 541-269-8918 and remember that "all wipes clog pipes."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In