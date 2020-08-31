COQUILLE — Sam Flaherty, also known as “Fireman Sam," announced his mayoral candidacy for the City of Coquille on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Flaherty and his wife, Lovena Flaherty moved to Coquille in August 2014 to assume the senior pastor position for Coquille Foursquare Church.
"Lovena and I have grown to deeply love the community and the folks who call this beautiful city home," Flaherty said in a press release.
Flaherty currently serves with Coquille Fire & Rescue as a volunteer firefighter. He began almost four years ago. He was awarded Firefighter of the Year by the Coquille Fire Dept in 2018 and was later named the Volunteer Firefighter of the Year for the State of Oregon in 2019.
Flaherty plans to campaign for mayor highlighting: “Action, Unity and Joy.” He is excited for the possibility to work with the city councilors, the city staff and to infuse new life into the community he loves.
For more information, email flaherty4mayor@gmail.com or visit his Facebook page "Vote For Sam Flaherty."
