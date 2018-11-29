COOS BAY — Make Christmas brighter for hundreds of local children. Pick up an angel from An Angel Tree at Les Schwab, Wells Fargo Bank, Banner Banks in North Bend and Empire, Above Dental and Umqua Bank. Each angel represents a child, age infant to 12 years old who needs toys for Christmas. So far, about 250 children are hoping for a toy on Christmas morning.
Donate to Salvation Army Red Kettles during the holiday season. Every dollar you drop into a kettle will buy seven pounds of food for hungry people. You will find kettles at Bi-Mart in Coos Bay and North Bend, Fred Meyer, McKays in Empire and Coos Bay, Safeway in Coos Bay and North Bend and WalMart began last Friday.
For more information, please call Dennis Stumpf at Salvation Army: 541-269-9954.