Tribal Biologist Helena Linnel mixes sperm with eggs

Tribal Biologist Helena Linnel mixes sperm with eggs while working to increase the number of salmon inn Bandon’s Ferry Creek.

Back from the brink of extinction. 

That’s how the Coquille Indian Tribe describes the salmon fisheries for the Coos Bay region. It was so close to extinction that the number of breeding pairs in the Coquille were down to three according to Tribal Board Chair Brenda Meade. That number is now 150 breeding pairs, a record for the river and renewed hope for a healthy salmon run.

