Back from the brink of extinction.
That’s how the Coquille Indian Tribe describes the salmon fisheries for the Coos Bay region. It was so close to extinction that the number of breeding pairs in the Coquille were down to three according to Tribal Board Chair Brenda Meade. That number is now 150 breeding pairs, a record for the river and renewed hope for a healthy salmon run.
“We recognized that we have a crisis, instead of shame and blame we wanted to come together and solve it, so we reached out to all of you,” Meade told the Coos Bay City Council in their business meeting on Tuesday. That was three years ago.
Since then through partnerships with Oregon Fish and Wildlife, Tribal partners and others the fish runs are returning and she expects it to continue through their breeding and egg distribution process.
First to bring the fish population back, Meade said, they had to eliminate the causes of the salmon depletion by cutting back an over proliferation of predators, collecting salmon broodstock by hand fishing with nets, seal exclusion through building better traps to keep them out and ultimately by improving the habitat, which is still very much underway with a two million dollar grant to lower water temperatures.
In addition, a community tradition of the Bass Patrol continues where those who catch the biggest bass receive cash prizes. She noted there’s still a thousand dollar bass out there.
The tribal chair also thanked the hundreds of volunteers who worked on these projects to bring salmon back. But she didn’t leave it there, “It’s been amazing what happened. We say blessings and prayers. That’s how we got here.”
Meade also identified issues with the state which she claims makes permitting for individual landowners to restore their habitats along the river difficult.
“It’s very costly and you almost need a lawyer to help you which is hard for farmers, ranchers and landowners when they’re working their property and raising their children.” She asked for continued support from the Coos Bay Council in discussing “cutting through red tape” with the state. And she credited the council’s support in helping them make the progress they have in the last three years. “It’s for cultural use, the areas economy and we’re launching a study on how the fish affect our economy which I’ll bring back to you, but also for our entire community.”
Meade while expressing her gratitude also mentioned that not every agency understands the tribal way of taking only what you need and leaving the rest for the next generation and into the future. But she said the Coquille will continue the practice because, “In long range planning we hope to return to a robust fishing industry on the south coast.”
“How fortunate we are to have two recognized tribes in our region. On behalf of this community, I thank you for taking the lead on this important work,” Councilor Stephanie Kilmer told Meade.
The council also approved the city’s participation in the Oregon Mayor’s Association request for funding from the state legislature to address homelessness and affordable housing. The request will ask for the equivalent of $40 per resident to be paid by the state and additional capital request to build shelter space or other options for housing the unhoused.
