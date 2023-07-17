Many patrons who enter through the doors of Engles Furniture in North Bend are greeted by Yvonne Williams.
The saleswoman has become well-known for her attentive customer service and follow-up. Recently, Williams celebrated a career milestone that few people are able to achieve.
The Engles Furniture employee celebrated her 40th anniversary with the company – and she has no plans of slowing down.
When Williams started her sales position in the early 80s, she was one of very few woman in a male-dominated industry, but she developed the tools and skills to compete and bring a woman's touch to the furniture sales experience.
“It was a lot to learn.” Williams said, “But I loved it. I really enjoyed it, and I still do. I absolutely love what I do. You make friends, but you also improve their quality of life.”
Williams recognizes that when someone purchases furniture – whether it's for an entire house, a room or a single piece – it's a big deal for them. It becomes a part of someone's home. So Williams takes the effort to make sure it is a piece that they will cherish.
Engles Furniture manager Steve Nye said he's not surprised the company has employed Williams for as long as they have.
“She just doesn't stop. She's constantly looking to improve the way she does things and improve the service she gives to her customers,” Nye said.
Almost half of the customers that Williams helps ask for her by name because she has has helped them find furniture pieces in the past, Nye said.
“That is a testimonial about what she does and how well she does it,” the Engles Furniture Manager said.
“It's unheard of in our industry. You know, with car sales or realtors, there's some loyalty. But people don't think of that with salespeople in the furniture industry. Yvonne really gives them an experience.”
When asked what makes her a good salesperson, Williams replied; “I like my product. I like the people I work with and the people I work for.”
Williams has also been able to evolve with the industry, from the adoption of the Shepherd Management selling system in 1995, which she said created a “recipe” for sales success, to adapting to the changes in the furniture business over time.
“The industry is huge and it's an evolving industry,” she said.
Inside the giant showroom, Williams said many of the walls have remained the same, but the furniture is totally different from when she began.
“It's an ever-changing industry. There are power mechanisms and USB ports. Everything has changed. But you just evolve with it and you enjoy it,” she said.
At 75-years- young, Williams says she doesn't really think about retiring.
“I want to work. My goal is to work until I'm at least 80 because it makes sense,” she said. “I haven't found a reason not to come to work.”
