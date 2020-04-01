COOS COUNTY — Armed with extra cart wipes on hand, Plexiglas at checkout windows and 6-foot spaced stickers placed throughout its grocery stores, Safeway is ready to do its part in the battle against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Like so many other stores around Coos County, Safeway earlier this month implemented a number of safety precautions to protect its customers shopping for groceries as COVID-19 cases continue to spread around the state.
“We have stepped up how often we clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms and other high-touch points of the store,” wrote Nicky Nielsen, the marketing promotional coordinator for Safeway, in an email. “Cart wipes and hand sanitizer stations have been installed in key locations within the stores for your convenience.”
According to Nielsen, Plexiglas has also be installed in checkout lanes as a protective barrier between customers and checkers as well as stickers reminding people to socially distance themselves from one another.
“As always, we encourage customers to wash their fresh and packaged produce before consuming at home,” wrote Nielsen. “We urge everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC to help prevent the spread of disease, like frequent hand washing, covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and staying at home when you have a fever.”
As an essential business, Safeway will continue to remain open to serve and meet the needs of the community.
“We thank all of our customers for their patience and understanding every day we open our doors, but especially right now,” wrote Nielsen.
