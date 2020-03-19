COOS BAY — Safeway announced Wednesday morning on social media that during the COVID-19 social distancing it will be open specifically to service the most at-risk community members from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Safeway asks that shoppers who are not at risk to avoid shopping during these hours to make the stores available for senior citizens, as well as other at-risk community members such as pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems.

