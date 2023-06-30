Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

This Independence Day, safeguard your freedom, and the lives of others, by committing to sober driving. Local law enforcement in Coos Bay will be teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement impaired driving campaign.

The primary goal of the increased law enforcement presence will be to help prevent tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday.

