COQUILLE — This year, students will be able to safely walk and bike to and from school as Coos County officials continue to make progress with its Safe Routes to School project in Coquille.
The Coos County Road Department on Tuesday received approval from Coos County commissioners to award local construction company, Billeter Marine, a contract to begin work on the improvement project.
In partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation, the county last year secured grant funding from ODOT’s Safe Routes to School program to improve the route on West Central Boulevard and North Elm Street in Coquille.
Coos County Roadmaster John Rowe said the improvement project includes adding a new sidewalk, curb ramp additions and bicycle lanes for students and community members to use to safely commute to Coquille High School and Winter Lakes High School.
According to Rowe, work is set to begin June on the project and is expected to be completed by Oct. 2. The improvements will hopefully create less traffic congestion and make the walk or bike ride along the road safer for the community.
Coquille School Superintendent Tim Sweeney said the sidewalk and bicycle lane additions to the area will be a huge benefit to the community.
“I really appreciate how hard (Rowe) has worked on putting this project together,” said Sweeney. “He has really done a first-rate job and we’re very excited about having it completed for the start of the school year.”
“… There is no sidewalk along (West) Central Boulevard from Coquille High School out to the highway so this would be a nice addition to the town. I’ve heard from several people that they’re really excited about it too.”
The county received a total of five bids for the improvement project which included Billeter Marine’s bid, which was the lowest, in the amount of $1,604,753.89. According to Rowe, the county is paying a portion of the project costs, but that the majority of the project is being funded through the Safe Routes to School program.
