COOS BAY — In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month the Coos Bay SAFE Project is hosting two fundraisers for their project.
SAFE is raising funds through its purple ribbon challenge, which encourages local businesses to hang purple ribbons in exchange for a donation to raise community awareness of domestic violence.
“We’re challenging businesses in the area to buy and sell these ribbons for a donation,” Stephanie Blondell with the SAFE Project said.
The other SAFE fundraiser this month is a free screening of the documentary series "Tough Guise" on Monday, Oct. 21, from 6-9 p.m. at the Hales Center on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus. While the event is free, donations are being accepted. The two documentaries focus on violence, media and toxic masculinity.
SAFE stands for Safety Advocacy Freedom Empowerment, and the project provides a number of services to the community. Just this year, SAFE has started a new program with SWOCC.
“We received a competitive grant with SWOCC, so we are now able to have a SWOCC advocate at the campus Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Blondell said.
In 2018, the SAFE Project served around 1,500 clients and sheltered 165 people along with 47 children. Primarily, the SAFE project provides support to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
“We’ve more than doubled our clientele in the last two years at least,” Blondell said. “I would say we serve more domestic violence victims than we do sexual assault, but I think that’s because sexual assaults are very personal and don’t get reported as often as domestic violence does.”
According to Blondell, the project’s most valuable tool is the on-call crisis line, which is used by victims of sexual assault and domestic violence to get in contact with the folks at the SAFE Project outside of regular business hours.
“We always say domestic violence doesn’t sleep. It’s not an 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. job,” Blondell said. “When you leave at like 2 a.m. to go to the hospital and respond to a sexual assault call, and you're sitting with a victim for 6-10 hours, being able to provide that support is what makes it worth it to me.”
Over the summer, the SAFE Project was unable to provide its shelter services because it was having its shelter renovated. One of the renovations included purchasing new bunk beds for the shelter.
“We went from having 24 beds available to 32 beds now, so it did increase the number of persons we can help,” Blondell said.