The Coos History Museum is partnering up with Front Street Community Bike Works and Kyle Motley to provide Coos County children with a “Safe Cycling Workshop.” This program will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. as part of the museum’s Explorer’s Club and Second Saturday offerings. The workshop is free, although donations to Front Street Community Bike Works are encouraged and greatly appreciated.
The Safe Cycling Workshop is a chance for children to get formal training from a certified League Cycling Instructor through League of American Bicyclists. Kyle will provide basic training about how to ride your bike safely and legally on our local streets. The workshop consists of 30 minutes of instruction, 1 hour and 30 minutes of on-the-bike training, and is best suited for ages 8-14. Free helmets will be available, but children are encouraged to bring their own bicycles when possible.
