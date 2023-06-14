S.C.I.N.T. removes 3 rifles from local streets, including a “Ghost gun”

On June 14th, 2023, the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team (S.C.I.N.T.) received information about illegal firearms being bought and sold in South Coos County by a convicted felon.
S.C.I.N.T. immediately put together a team that included several members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Coos County Community Corrections Department to intercept the illicit weapons and to hold those responsible who were involved in the transactions.
As a result of this investigation, S.C.I.N.T. arrested Cody L. Reynolds (38) of Myrtle Point. Cody had two rifles in his possession, a small amount of methamphetamine, and had just illegally sold a third rifle which was also recovered. Cody is a convicted felon on supervised probation with the Community Corrections Department.
While two of the firearms involved had traceable serial numbers, one of the 2.23 rifles was a “Ghost gun.” Meaning it did not have a serial number and was untraceable.
Further investigation into this incident led S.C.I.N.T to another residence on Lower Norway near Myrtle Point.
S.C.I.N.T. and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for keeping their local law enforcement apprised of events like this occurring in our County.
