In late April 2023, the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team (S.C.I.N.T), Josephine County Narcotics Team (R.A.D.E), Douglas County Narcotics Team (D.I.N.T), Coos County Parole and Probation, and local law enforcement agencies conducted multiple narcotic operations in the Coos County area.
Investigators worked for several days to identify multiple drug suppliers in our area and surrounding areas. However, due to the sensitive nature, most of the information will not be released as there are ongoing investigations into these dealers.
This operation, spearheaded by (S.C.I.N.T), removed over 1000 Fentanyl pills and over ½ ounce of methamphetamine from the streets of Coos County.
It is challenging to remove these substances from our streets within the confines of the current laws in Oregon. However, we are incredibly thankful for these professionals who care as much for their communities as you and work tirelessly to find ways to remove these illicit narcotics legally.
S.C.I.N.T is actively fighting the illegal drug trade within the law and asks the public to continue providing any information about suspected dealers within or outside Coos County.
