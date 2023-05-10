drugs
In late April, the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team (S.C.I.N.T), Josephine County Narcotics Team (R.A.D.E), Douglas County Narcotics Team (D.I.N.T), Coos County Parole and Probation, and local law enforcement agencies conducted multiple narcotic operations in the Coos County area.   

Investigators worked for several days to identify multiple drug suppliers in our area and surrounding areas. However, due to the sensitive nature, most of the information will not be released as there are ongoing investigations into these dealers.

