COOS BAY — Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Schrader has been named the eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center First Sergeant of the Year.
Selection was based on the individual's exemplary duty performance, job knowledge, leadership qualities, teamwork ethic, personal achievements and record of supporting and serving the community.
Schrader is currently serving as a first sergeant with the 1st Airborne Command Control Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. He has served in the military for 16 years.
He is the son of Francis Schrader, of Myrtle Point, and Les Glenn, of North Bend; step-son of Karen Schrader, of Myrtle Point, and Jeanie Glenn, of North Bend; and son-in-law of Sharon and Richard Palmer, of Coos Bay.
He graduated from North Bend High School in 2000. He earned an associate degree in 2010 from the Community College of the Air Force.