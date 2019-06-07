COOS BAY — U.S. Air Force Airman Ryan A. Reed has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Ryan is the son of Dianna, step-son of Michael Copeland, and brother of Courtney Sebree, of Coos Bay. He is a 2015 graduate of Marshfield High School.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.