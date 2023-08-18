When Nichole Rutherford took a job with the city of Coos Bay in 2014, she had no dreams of one day being city manager.
Instead, she simply focused on coming to work every day, doing the best job she could and learning as much as she could. That resulted in Rutherford getting promoted every time a position opened in front of her, ultimately ending with her being named city manager last month.
But Rutherford’s route to the top job in city government was far from typical.
As she explains it, she left college three years in after getting married and having children. After raising her children, she rejoined the workforce as a secretary at Wall & Wall CPAs. She worked there for 14 years, first getting her tax preparer’s license before returning to school and getting her bachelor’s degree.
She eventually began helping with budgeting and auditing before moving to the city in 2014.
“It made good sense when there was an opening here in the finance department,” Rutherford said. “I put my name in the hat for the payroll position.”
When she was hired, she turned back to her method of success - show up, do a good job and learn as much as she could.
“I just came to work and did the job before me and the person in front of me retired and I stepped into their position,” Rutherford said.
That formula led to Rutherford being named finance director in 2018 and it also caught the attention of longtime City Manager Rodger Craddock.
In 2021, Craddock began thinking about retiring in the future and asked Rutherford if she would be interested in being his replacement. She said the decision was not easy.
“I went back and forth a little bit and ultimately landed on, Rodger has really set up this path and there’s a great team here,” Rutherford said. “Really what I think it comes down to is you just stay on the path.”
When she said yes, the city council voted to name Rutherford assistant city manager, with a plan that she would become city manager when Craddock retired in 2024.
For the last three years, Rutherford has filled that role, learning more about the job day by day. Her plan, and Craddock’s plan, was to work as assistant city manager through the summer of 2024, a time when Craddock planned to retire.
That changed quickly earlier this year, when Craddock decided he was not quite ready to quit working and accepted a job as the executive director of the Coos County Airport District.
“I was on vacation the week on June 19th,” Rutherford said. “I came back on the 26th. He came in that morning, and I said ‘I did this thing.’ It just got fast tracked, and that’s OK, too.”
Weeks into her new job as city manager, Rutherford said she is comfortable leading the city because the people who work for Coos Bay do a great job.
“There’s something good happening here, a lot of great things,” she said.
She also said Craddock did a good job preparing her for the role.
“He’s very good at teaching you without you knowing you’re being taught,” Rutherford said. “He has a way of helping you grow without much pain.”
Rutherford said while she is comfortable with the day-to-day work, she understands there are things she needs to work on. One is she is not as comfortable as Craddock was being the face of the city and being in the public view. But she’s working on that. She joined both the Rotary Club and Zonta and is working to put herself out in the public more.
As for the work - she is ready and already working to make her mark. For the city residents and employees, she said there won’t be much change.
“It’s very much going to be the same, I just have to broaden my scope,” she said. “It might really be an opportunity for the staff to step up and really shine.”
While Rutherford has been preparing to lead the city for years, she did admit it was a challenge not having Craddock there every day.
“I’m struggling not being able to run everything past him,” she said. “I’ve grown accustomed to that, so I’ll miss that.”
Rutherford said she expects to succeed as city manager primarily because she has great department heads and a great city council to work for.
“I don’t want to be the storyline,” she said. “We pick the best people. I respect and trust their processes, and those will continue.”
