Coos Bay City Manager Nichole Rutherford

Coos Bay City Manager Nichole Rutherford has worked for years to prepare to lead the city moving forward.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World

When Nichole Rutherford took a job with the city of Coos Bay in 2014, she had no dreams of one day being city manager.

Instead, she simply focused on coming to work every day, doing the best job she could and learning as much as she could. That resulted in Rutherford getting promoted every time a position opened in front of her, ultimately ending with her being named city manager last month.

