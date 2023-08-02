Nichole Rutherford

Nichole Rutherford

 Contributed photo

Nichole Rutherford has begun her tenure as city manager in Coos Bay about a year earlier than expected.

The Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously to amend Rutherford’ s contract, naming her city manager effective June 30.

1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you plan to pump your own gas when it becomes legal in Oregon?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments