Nichole Rutherford has begun her tenure as city manager in Coos Bay about a year earlier than expected.
The Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously to amend Rutherford’ s contract, naming her city manager effective June 30.
The change came after long-time City Manager Rodger Craddock announced recently he was going to be retiring early after accepting a job as executive director of the Coos County Airport District. After accepting the job, Craddock told the council he was planning to leave Coos Bay in August. After serving as assistant city manager for the last two years, the council was expected to appoint Rutherford to take over at that time.
But when the council met last week, Craddock suggested the move be made sooner.
“A little over two years ago, I shared with the council I intended to retire in mid-2024,” Craddock said. “At the same time, I shared we had a candidate to take my place.”
Craddock said Rutherford has spent the last two years training while also serving an active role in the city’s management team. He said while he initially intended to serve through early August, he has realized he needs to split his time between the city and the airport district. He said with his focus split, it would be appropriate to promote Rutherford early.
“First of all, I think it should be done,” Mayor Joe Benetti said. “Second, I’m glad you had a succession plan you’ve been working on. I give you kudos for that. Nichole, I’m glad to see you’re on board and willing to step up into the role. I think it’s the right thing to do.”
“I’m very confident Nichole is going to do an excellent job in this role,” Councilor Lucinda DiNovo said. “Rodger, you are going to be sorely missed, but I’m glad you’re just a phone call away.”
After briefly discussing the issue, the council voted to amend Rutherford’s contract, moving her to the position of city manager. Rutherford and Craddock will share the city manager’s responsibilities until Craddock officially retires this month.
