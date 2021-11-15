The holiday season is here and downtown Coos Bay offers all you need to fill those holiday wishes. The Coos Bay Downtown Association encourages you to shop stores year-round and visit some of the finest eateries for the best food on the south coast. When you enjoy the magic of the holiday season in downtown and shop locally you support many small businesses, and you can have fun during the Second annual Downtown Reindeer Roundup.
After Santa and his Reindeer visit with children, pose for pictures, and light the city Christmas tree Saturday, November 27, the mischievous “Ruckus” the Reindeer will be at it again. He plans to explore downtown rather than return to the North Pole. He’s convinced Santa’s other reindeer to join him. You can help round them up. Take a snapshot and register to win prizes.
Just look for the reindeer hiding in businesses in downtown and along the Coos Bay Waterfront. When you spot them, take a picture, fill out an entry form and drop it in the entry box for your chance at a grand prize filled with Christmas joy from local merchants.
The reindeer will be on the move as they explore all that Coos Bay has to offer in the month of December and there are many chances to win. But don’t wait to visit downtown too long. On December 21, Santa’s reindeer will return home to deliver toys to children around the world. Drop your name in the entry boxes located in stores where Santa’s Reindeer stop. And don’t forget to use the hashtag #coosbayholidays when you share your photos shopping downtown Coos Bay to Facebook.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work, and visit by continually enhancing the quality life of the downtown area. For information, contact Executive Director Holly Boardman at (541) 266-9706. To learn more about the event visit www.coosbaydowntown.org and follow the Coos Bay Downtown Association on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In