Leah Ruby has long had a passion for art, museums and the Oregon Coast. So when she learned the Coos Art Museum was hiring a new executive director, the opportunity was too good to pass up.
"The Coos Art Museum is perfectly situated to be a community arts center," she said. "I couldn't pass up such a neat opportunity."
Ruby, who started as executive director at the museum in January, is a longtime artist who enjoys ceramics and painting. She earned an undergraduate degree in art and art history and two masters degrees in museum science and education.
For the last several years, she worked visiting museums and evaluating their displays. She said with that background, she was thrilled to visit the Coos Art Museum.
"I love the area," she said. "I am impressed by how many supporters the museum has. People love the place. I love the staff. Such a professional staff, dedicated staff."
Ruby believes the timing of her move was perfect, especially with the state lifting many of its COVID-19 mandates. With the easing of the mandates, Ruby said the museum is prepared to fully reopen to introduce art to those in Southern Oregon.
"I'm just looking forward to a lot of art for the community with classes, programs and movies," Ruby said. "We're starting classes again, we're even starting field trips again this month."
Ruby said former Executive Director Steven Broocks left the museum in great shape, adding Broocks has already volunteered to help at the museum.
The museum is currently showing the VISIONS Art Contest in partnership with Southwestern Oregon Community College, as well as the Student Biennial Show. Broocks left a schedule of shows for the remainder of the year that Ruby can't wait to see.
"I'm so excited about everything that's coming up," she said. "Karen Russo and Shannon Weber, they are doing a show together. It's all nature scenes and their interpretation of nature. I'm real excited about that."
Other shows coming up this year include a show with Walt Padgett, the 28th annual Maritime Exhibit and Goodwin Chronister.
Ruby is already working on her own shows and can't wait to put on a show with the museum's permanent collection, which she says has some amazing pieces.
The Coos Art Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. During the VISIONS show and Student Biennium, entrance to the museum is free.
