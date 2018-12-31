SOUTH COAST — Looking back on what news stories caught people’s attention in 2018, the headlines focused mainly on crime and discrimination.
Based on online readership popularity, the top 10 local stories are as follows:
1. 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Coos Bay
COOS BAY — A Coos Bay resident armed with a rifle was shot dead Saturday morning at approximately 6:44 a.m. by officers near a residence located at 475 Johnson Ave., according to a press release from Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier.
Early Saturday (June 23), Coos Bay police had attempted on two separate occasions to arrest Eric Sweet for a felony attempting to elude a police officer. In both incidents, pursuits were discontinued for safety reasons.
Officers arrived at Sweet’s home on Johnson Avenue to find his car parked several feet from the curb and his driver’s door open. Sweet later exited his home with a rifle and was ordered by police to drop his weapon.
According to the press release, Sweet pointed the rifle toward one of the police officers at the scene resulting in all three officers opening fire. Shots were fired from an officer with the Coos Bay Police Department, an officer from the Confederated Tribal Police and a trooper from the Oregon State Police. Sweet was pronounced dead at the scene from his wounds.
This article garnered 29,607 page views.
2. Assailant in attack at Coquille bar captured
COQUILLE — A suspect in a claw hammer attack at a Coquille bar was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier (Jan. 17).
Richard Eugene Dockery, 46, was arrested and will likely be charged with attempted murder and assault in the first degree for the Wednesday afternoon attack at The Four Seasons Inn, located at 1030 West Central Blvd., in Coquille. He is expected to be arraigned Friday morning at 8:15 p.m. in Coos County Circuit Court.
According to Frasier, Dockery was arrested without incident at his home located at 1562 West Central Blvd., about five blocks north of the Four Seasons Inn. Coquille police were assisted by reserve deputies of the Coos County Sheriff's Office in the arrest after setting up surveillance of Dockery's residence late Wednesday night after most of the officers searching for Dockery stood down.
This article garnered 18,486 page views.
3. North Bend School District Faces Discrimination Claims
NORTH BEND — The North Bend School District is facing serious discrimination allegations.
The allegations include an LGBTQ student being forced to read Bible passages as a form of punishment and whether or not LGBTQ students were discriminated against after reporting sexual harassment. These allegations are detailed in a March 6 letter from the Oregon Department of Education to District Superintendent Bill Yester.
“In conclusion, the department finds that discrimination on the basis of sex and sexual orientation may have occurred,” wrote Mark Mayer in the letter, complaint and appeals coordinator for ODE.
This story garnered 17,070 page views.
4. Coos Bay man killed in Highway 42 head-on crash
COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man was killed Thursday night (March 1) in a head-on accident on Highway 42 at milepost 22.
About 5:45 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers from Coos Bay Area Command and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision near milepost 22 on State Route 42.
This story garnered 14,169 page views.
5. Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Bandon
BANDON — A Coos County man is dead after he allegedly pointed and fired a shotgun toward officers in an empty field near the Faith Baptist Church in Bandon late Saturday afternoon (Nov. 3).
According to Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, six officers from numerous law enforcement agencies returned fire and struck Robert Charles Foster, 65, who had earlier that day threatened to set off an explosion.
“He was parked in the middle of the field when he called dispatch and told them he had explosives in his truck and that he was going to blow it up and cause damage,” Frasier said. “We had a veteran negotiator talk with him for several hours to please get out of the car, that he didn’t want to do this, and that we could help.”
This story garnered 14,050 page views.
6. Coquille businessman arrested on sex abuse charges
COQUILLE — A Coquille businessman, who was being sought by Bandon police for alleged sex crimes, is in custody and being transported back to Coos County, according to the Bandon Police Department (on Feb. 22).
On Thursday, the Coos County District Attorney's Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Paul Arthur Jackson, 71, of Coquille, in connection with five alleged sex crimes.
On Tuesday, the DA's office received information from a family member that Jackson may have fled to Idaho or California. On Thursday afternoon, Jackson was located in Medford and taken into custody, and transported back to Coos County on Friday, according to the Bandon Police Department.
This story garnered 9,383 page views.
7. Officials urge public to prepare for Cascadia earthquake
SOUTH COAST — More earthquakes have hit off the Southern Oregon Coast recently (reported May 9).
Though quakes on the Blanco Fracture Zone are normal, the recent activity is happening just offshore of the Cascadia subduction zone near the trench. If that goes off, the well-warned Cascadia quake will shake apart neighborhoods and sink buildings.
“That Cascadia quake will range between 8 to 9.5 magnitudes,” said Ron Metzger, geologist professor at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
One of these recent tremors happened on April 26 at 1:44 a.m. The 3.6 magnitude quake shook just 90 miles away from Coos Bay on the Juan de Fuca plate, where the Cascadia subduction zone rests. Not long after, the south coast saw a 4.0 quake go off on April 30 about 120 miles away from Bandon.
Since then, Eureka, Calif., has seen a 4.5-magnitude earthquake this week, as well as earlier this month. In January this year, Eureka saw a 5.8-magnitude quake.
This story garnered 7,802 page views.
8. Winter Lakes teacher resigns after posting sexually explicit comments
COQUILLE — A math teacher with the Coquille School District resigned Tuesday after posting sexually explicit comments online.
The Coquille School District made the announcement earlier this evening (Sept. 18), stating that Winter Lakes teacher, Jeff Collier, has resigned.
On Sunday, on Facebook’s CoosVille — Buy and Sell page, Jeff Collier began posting sexually charged comments to a woman trying to sell a car because he thought her profile picture was inappropriate.
“I don’t want to think of her doing dirty deeds when looking for a car to buy . . . where is her dignity,” was one of many posts written by Collier. “Your profile pic looks like you are giving the gesture of eating (expletive)… nothing wrong with eating (expletive), it’s just not very lady like to have it as a profile pic lol.”
Coquille School District Superintendent Tim Sweeney told The World Tuesday morning that the situation is under investigation.
This story garnered 7,660 page views.
9. 1 dead, another stabbed early Saturday in Coquille
COQUILLE — A report of a man beaten Saturday morning led police to the discovery of a homicide victim inside a nearby house, according to Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier (June 23).
At about 1:30 a.m. Coquille Valley Hospital staff reported to Coquille police that a man, Michael Lucas, 51, of Coquille, entered the hospital with stab wounds and significant blunt-force trauma injuries, according to a press release from Frasier's office. CPD officers responded to the hospital.
A subsequent investigation revealed that the incident occurred in the 600 block of South Third Avenue in Coquille and officers responded to that residence. The house was secured and no one responded to the door, according to the press release.
Officers then applied for and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Upon entering the residence, officers discovered a deceased male adult who has not been identified. The cause of death has not been determined, but it appears the victim died from homicidal violence.
This story garnered 7,650 page views.
10. North Bend High School students hold walkout in protest of ACLU settlement
NORTH BEND — At 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday (May 23), nearly 100 students walked out of North Bend High School.
The walkout was done in protest to the North Bend School District’s decision to remove Principal Bill Lucero from the high school, as part of its settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon.
Lucero stepped outside with them to encourage the students to do well in their classes over the next two to three weeks before school ends for the summer. When he told them it was time to go back inside, the crowd hugged him to chants of “Free Bill.”
This story garnered 7,292 page views.