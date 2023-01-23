Rotary Donation

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Steve Schneiderman on behalf of the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club presented a ceremonial $10,000 check during Tuesday night's City Council meeting to the North Bend Fire Department toward the purchase of a Holmatro battery-powered combination rescue tool.

The North Bend Volunteer Firefighter Association contributed another $3,000 toward the equipment. The balance is $2,167 to be paid from the fire department budget.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments