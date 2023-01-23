Steve Schneiderman on behalf of the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club presented a ceremonial $10,000 check during Tuesday night's City Council meeting to the North Bend Fire Department toward the purchase of a Holmatro battery-powered combination rescue tool.
The North Bend Volunteer Firefighter Association contributed another $3,000 toward the equipment. The balance is $2,167 to be paid from the fire department budget.
