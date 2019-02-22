COQUILLE — Rosie the Riveter stands as one of the most successful government campaigns in history and, after all these years, one of the last remaining riveters has found her way to the southern Oregon coast.
Margaret Forbes, now 92, sat in her room at her quiet retirement home in Coquille, smiling as she remembered first hearing about her chance to join the war effort.
“I had four brothers who were all in the service,” she said. “I wanted to do my part.”
At 16 years old, she not only became one of the Rosie the Riveters to try and help her brothers, but also earned high school credits for her work as well. She signed up alongside one of her classmates, though they went on to make close friendships with the other women as well.
“One girl signed up because her parents had lot of family troubles and she needed the money,” Forbes said. “It wasn’t a big wage though. We had to buy the coveralls we wore and had to have our own toolbox.”
Forbes started out at an aircraft facility in Torrance, Calif., not far from where she was living. Her day began when her ride showed up in front of her house, usually already carrying other girls ready to work in their famous coveralls and bandanas.
“Our driver was from New York,” she remembered with a grin, but once they arrived at the jobsite, the earplugs went in and the work began.
“It was noisy,” she said. “But they had these Red Cross dances and they’d pick us up all dressed up. That was fun, but you couldn’t go home with any of them.”
For Forbes, it would be at one of these dances where she would meet her husband. But before that, she followed her curiosity and asked to be transferred to another site so she could see where the parts went and the fighter planes on the assembly line. Once at Boeing Aircraft, she had to get up at 5 a.m. every day to meet her ride outside and travel to the Los Angeles area for work. When she arrived, she would step in line with the 20 other women and climb into the fighter planes to rivet.
“I enjoyed it,” she said. “We were taught how to use the rivet gun, told to tie up our hair so it wouldn’t get caught in it, and we always worked with a partner. We looked just like the picture of Rosie the Riveter.”
Because she joined the workforce at 16, support from her mother was important. Though her father had passed away by then, she said her mother thought Forbes becoming a riveter was “great.”
“In fact, she babysat some of the women’s children that were doing the work,” Forbes said.
When she was 18 years old, Forbes met her husband, who was a merchant marine, at one of the Red Cross dances when he introduced himself between songs.
“He asked if he could have the next dance,” she remembered. “He was in the service while I was working at the aircraft.”
Forbes worked as a riveter for almost three years until World War II finally ended and all four of her brothers came home. It was then that she got married and moved to Oregon.
“When I was little, I didn’t know a lot about what she had done,” said her youngest daughter, Rita Hoover. “But she raised me to be independent and strong.”
Hoover has been spending much of her time scanning her mother’s pictures, but when she realized there weren’t any from her Rosie the Riveter days, she asked her why.
“I didn’t want to be seen in those old coveralls,” Forbes laughed.
Of her time as a riveter, Forbes said she was glad that she had been a part of it.
“I was just proud to be able to do that for the war effort,” she said.