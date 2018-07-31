TILLER — A Roseburg man drowned Sunday afternoon at South Umpqua Falls.
A 911 call was received by the Douglas County 911 center at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a man had possibly drowned while visiting the South Umpqua Falls. Emergency crews responded to the scene along with Forest Service personnel.
Lifesaving measures were attempted. Depsite the efforts, 18 year-old Samuel R. Alford, of Roseburg, died at the scene.
Witnesses reported seeing Alford at the top of the falls alone and then later finding him in the water.
The Sheriff's Office responded along with Bay Cities Ambulance, United States Forest Service, Riddle, Milo, Tiller and South Umpqua fire departments.