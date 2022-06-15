The Southwest Oregon Rose Society’s annual rose show will be held at the OSU Extension Building in Myrtle Point on Saturday, June 25th, 2022.
This year the show theme is Roses for two in ’22. The show is open to the public from 1-3 p.m. You do not need to be a member to enter roses in the show. Entries are received from 7-9:30 a.m. Members will be available to help with entries. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m.
For questions call Steve Pennington show chairman at 541-808-7230.
