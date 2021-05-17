Former city recorder Jennifer Rose filed a lawsuit against the city of Coquille last week alleging she was wrongfully terminated by the city.
Rose notified the city of her intent to sue the city at multiple points earlier in the year leading up to and following her termination in March.
Scott Sanders, city manager pro tem, declined to comment on the city’s behalf. The city and other named defendants have not yet responded to the claims in court documents.
In her claim, Rose alleges the city and its leaders wrongfully terminated her for mistakes she says weren’t hers, and that city leaders retaliated against her for raising concerns about the city’s financial mismanagement.
Rose, through an attorney, says in the suit that the city’s finance department “started to fall apart” without adequate staff and as she received additional responsibilities. Financial and administrative matters were “slipping through the cracks” under then-City Manager Sam Baugh, she wrote.
Rose said she raised her concerns about city finances to Baugh, citing an email she sent to him in October 2020.
“It is not taken care of we are still off $275,000.00 for last fiscal year plus the backdated entries. I tried to explain to [Employee 2] but she got frustrated and acted like I was a trouble maker. I don’t even know how to act here anymore,” Rose wrote in an email she included in her complaint.
Rose goes on to say in the suit that she brought her concerns about mismanagement and potential legal violations to the city council, but was soon suspended and subject to an investigation.
After the city council terminated Baugh last winter, Rose says the city’s investigation of her continued, and she began receiving smaller paychecks.
“...Defendant City and individual Defendants subjected Plaintiff Rose to a severe lack of due process affecting her liberty interests, unnecessarily and maliciously impugning her reputation and stigmatizing her, and ultimately resulting in her unlawful termination,” her attorney wrote in the claim.
Rose’s claim goes beyond her termination, saying Baugh defamed her when he denied her previous claims in comments to The World. At the time, Baugh told The World Rose was suspended for hindering attempts to review city finances, which Rose later denied.
In all, Rose alleges the city of a depriving her due process and free speech rights, retaliation, defamation, wrongful discharge, violating state and federal Equal Pay Acts and failing to pay her wages.
She asks the federal court for a name-clearing hearing, economic and non-economic financial damages and attorney’s fees.
