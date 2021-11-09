The Coos Bay Public Library is getting its roof repaired with some traffic detours during the day while crews descend upon the building.
Coos Bay City Council restated, however, that the community will still eventually need a new building.
The library roof began springing leaks, endangering the books and the people who entered, so the Coos Bay City Council approved spending $810,635 for repairs. Time was of the essence argued the council and said it might give some breathing room to look thoughtfully about how to proceed.
A city council committee is narrowing down designs for a new library building while the old one gets its roof fixed. Two firms are competing for the opportunity. The committee will check back in with the full council as progress is made.
The Coos Bay City Council meeting offered a flurry of repairs for the city before the rainy season marches too far forward. It approved $114,959 in spending to patch 21 potholes and updated the process of Koos Bay Boulevard where it intersects 10th Street. The road is sloughing and council approved taking out a loan for $800,000 to repair it.
Additionally, in a move to be more sustainable and spend less on energy costs, the city installed LED street lights, which was completed this past week on 7th Street between Lockhart and Cruise and on Minnesota Avenue. There’s no data yet on how much energy may be saved, but it’s intended to be tracked and reported back.
While the discussion of roads continued, Mayor Joe Benetti directed city staff to look at how other communities regulate Uber drivers. Up until now, drivers have not been required to be licensed or have backgrounds checked, but due to recent activity on social media questioning the safety of that, council was moved to begin investigating possibilities. Staff will report back at a later date.
Also, a rumor going around on Facebook claiming that “crime is up” in Coos Bay spurred Mayor Benetti to request the chief of police offer an official report on the status of crime so council and the community could know if, in fact, that’s accurate.
Councilor Carmen Matthews brought forward a proposal to look into using land regulated by the Coos County Water Board for mountain biking trails which led to a lively discussion about whether the popularity of mountain biking might interfere with protection of resources.
“I think if we form a committee and come up with a plan along with North Bend, they’ll let us explore it,” Matthews said.
Matthews spoke of a recent mountain biking event at the Whiskey Run trails which generated some 30,000 guests.
“It’s really a tourist impact for us and there’s funding,” he said.
Council agreed to allow Matthews to continue reaching out and report back, although he was cautioned to move slowly as the water board is tasked with first and foremost protecting the water source for the communities it serves, to which he agreed.
