COOS BAY — Early Thursday morning the roof at the Salvation Army gymnasium in Empire collapsed. No one was in the facility at the time of the collapse.
The 50-year-old roof had been showing signs of degradation for a while, and the gymnasium has not been in use recently because of it.
“Every once in a while tiles were falling, and then recently more tiles started falling, and it just got out of hand, so I called in headquarters and they brought in some architects and engineers that said we couldn’t use it anymore,” said Dennis Stumpf with the Salvation Army. “About a week after we stopped using it, it collapsed.”
While the cause of the roof collapse is still uncertain, Stumpf has an idea of why it happened.
“There is a lot of moisture on that property coming up from the ground, plus there’s a lot of moisture in Coos Bay … What happened is the ceiling material absorbed the moisture, and over the years it got so heavy that the ceiling finally came down,” Stumpf said.
The architects and engineers that Stumpf mentioned did have plans to reinforce the structure of the building and replace the roof, but since the collapse those plans may no longer be an option.
“There’s no fixing the roof … Salvation Army up at headquarters is working on a solution,” Stumpf said.
The gym is used primarily for the Salvation Army’s after school program, and around 70 kids use the facility for after school recreation.
“Since we can’t use the gym or the playground because of the collapse, we went out and bought a portable basketball hoop and my wife bought like $300 worth of board games. We’ve kind of had to re-structure our after school program, but the children are very resilient,” Stumpf said.