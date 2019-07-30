COOS COUNTY — A driver rolled over their vehicle on state Highway 42 between Coos Bay and Coquille Tuesday afternoon.
According to Coos County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Gabe Fabrizio, the driver of a vehicle slammed on their brakes to avoid hitting another vehicle stopped on the roadway looking to make a left turn.
In doing so, the vehicle rolled over and landed in a nearby ditch. No word yet on the conditions of those involved. The crash is being investigated by Oregon State Police and the details of the incident have yet to be confirmed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.