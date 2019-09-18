COOS BAY — A rollover accident has closed one eastbound lane on state Highway 42.
Two-vehicles collided near the Coos Bay Speedway this morning before 10 a.m., leaving one on its side.
“There were no injuries,” said Trooper Charlie Carnahan with Oregon State Police working the scene. “The woman in the rolled over vehicle said she was going 60 miles an hour, so they were going too fast.”
The accident is still being investigated.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.