A long line of law enforcement boats jetted up and down Rogue River last week.
The jet boat drivers maneuvered their crafts into small channels and through strong currents, performing emergency stops and securing their boats to rocks along the river shores.
The boat drivers, and their instructors, were taking part in a week long training designed to teach law enforcement, fish and wildlife and fire personnel the skills to safely operate their watercraft in emergency river scenarios.
The jet boat operations training was hosted by the Oregon State Marine Board on July 25 to 29.
“This is critical training for marine law enforcement and first responders,” said Ed Persichetti, the training coordinator for the Oregon State Marine Board Boating Safety Program.
The marine board contracts officers to uphold the law on waterways and the keep the waters safe, said Persichetti. Those who complete the training become the qualified boat jet operators tasked with carrying out these duties.
Curry County’s wild and scenic Rogue River is a prime spot for the yearly safety training for a number of reasons.
“We have the support of the sheriff’s office – which is always a bonus. And the support of the community – which is always a bonus,” said Persichetti.
Plus there is plenty of water to maneuver and work around in the Rogue River.
“It is such a dynamic waterway. We have 42 miles to stretch our legs – if you will – and train individuals,” he said.
Last week’s training included more than 40 participants (including instructors and trainees) from 18 different agencies. Up to 19 different jet patrol boats were running the river at any given time during the training.
This year, the law enforcement training was held in conjunction with the Oregon State Marine Board’s quarterly meeting. For the first time ever, members of the marine board had the opportunity to witness the training firsthand.
The board members were invited to take part in an exercise with trainees as they learned to shallow jump into the water off the back of the jet boats on Wednesday, July 27. This sort of belly-flop technique allows the person jumping to keep their head above the surface of the water, and hopefully their bodies above rocks and other potential hazards, should they need to enter the water in an emergency situation.
Curry County Sheriff John Ward was present at the July 27 training. Sheriff Ward said he is a big supporter of the program, and always tries to participate in at least one day of the training each year.
Local training instructors included Curry County Senior Deputy Walter Scherbarth and Deputy Jared Gray; and Coos County Sergeant Will Coleman.
As long-time jet boat operators, these instructors are tasked with teaching their trainees how to navigate the waters efficiently, effectively and safely.
“The goal for trainees is to get the expertise from the instructor and build their own skills and techniques,” said jet boat operations training instructor Nate Thompson, a sergeant with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Thompson said he took the training 15 years ago, went home and perfected his jet boat skills, and came back as an instructor a few years later.
“As an instructor, it’s about figuring out what the trainees’ baseline skill set is and then building off of that. Sometimes people come into it already knowing how to read the water well. Other times we need to teach them that along with driving the boats,” Thompson said.
“Throughout the course of the training, they learn how to navigate these types of water safely – and there’s a lot that goes into that,” he said. “These boats don’t drive like cars. It’s a lot different. It’s all about throttle control and steering.”
Thompson’s trainee, Clackamas firefighter Sandor Pongracz, said he felt like his head was on a swivel during the training.
“Every day is a little different. There’s wind. There’s the glare from the sun. There’s wakes from the big tour boats. So your head is on a swivel all the time as you read up the river and down the river – all while there is chatter on the radio,” Pongracs said. “It’s mentally exhausting because you don’t want to have any catastrophes and you are always trying to do your best.”
The trainee said his takeaway has been to slow down.
“These things have a lot of power and speed behind them but that’s not always what you need to get up and down the river correctly,” he said. “Anybody can drive really fast – but if you can do it slowly and accurately to get to a target in the water – that takes skill and that takes practice.”
Law enforcement training supervisor Persichetti said instructors purposely put their students into challenging positions.
“I have been doing this a long time, and you never pick somebody up that needs to be rescued in any easy spot – there is a reason why they are stuck there. So we are constantly putting students into tight quarters with difficult maneuvers to try to perfect their skills – so that when they do go home and there is a rescue they can facilitate it,” he said.
More information about the Oregon State Marine Board can be found on the official website of the state of Oregon at www.oregon.gov.
