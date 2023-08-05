Fishing Girl
Contiributed phioto

Anglers compete for prizes including fishing rods, gear and apparel, gift cards, buy-one getone seats on guided fishing trips, and more. Only pikeminnow caught in the Rogue are eligible for the contest.

The contest has four entry options for Youth (under 12), Teen (12-17) and Adult (18+): Random raffle: submit photo of a day’s catch of pikeminnow to RoguePikeminnow Roundup@gmail.com along with harvest location, Oregon Angler ID number, and contact information (phone or email). Largest pikeminnow: those who can’t visit a check station can send a photo of their largest fish to RoguePikeminnow Roundup@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27. The fish must be measured from above and the total length must be clearly visible. Fish will be measured to the nearest onequarter inch.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you plan to pump your own gas when it becomes legal in Oregon?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments