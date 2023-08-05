Anglers compete for prizes including fishing rods, gear and apparel, gift cards, buy-one getone seats on guided fishing trips, and more. Only pikeminnow caught in the Rogue are eligible for the contest.
The contest has four entry options for Youth (under 12), Teen (12-17) and Adult (18+): Random raffle: submit photo of a day’s catch of pikeminnow to RoguePikeminnow Roundup@gmail.com along with harvest location, Oregon Angler ID number, and contact information (phone or email). Largest pikeminnow: those who can’t visit a check station can send a photo of their largest fish to RoguePikeminnow Roundup@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27. The fish must be measured from above and the total length must be clearly visible. Fish will be measured to the nearest onequarter inch.
Largest five-fish bag: participants can turn in the largest five pikeminnow caught. Fish will be measured to total length and added together. Email entries will be accepted with an unedited video of no longer than 30 seconds clearly showing the total length of five largest fish.
Most pounds of pikeminnow: fish can be turned in frozen or fresh (rotting fish not accepted). Most pounds of fish turned in over the contest’s dates win this category.
Participants can check their harvest in from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on August 6, 13, 20, and 27 at Griffin County Park’s gravel bar, 500 Griffin Rd., Grants Pass. Roundup winners will be notified the week of Aug. 28 via the contact information provided in their entries. Prizes not claimed by Sept. 8 will be raffled off to other participants. Rules and winners are also be posted on the Rogue Pikeminnow Roundup website.
Pikeminnow carcasses are donated to Wildlife Images Rehabilitation & Education Center to help feed their injured animals. Carcasses also go to Raptor Creek Farm for composting to support the Josephine County Foodbank. Umpqua pikeminnow are not native to the Rogue Basin and are affecting the area’s native salmon. In 2019, ODFW and volunteers held the first Rogue Pikeminnow Roundup to increase awareness of this species and the harm it and other introduced fish, aquatic invertebrates, and vegetation can cause to native species.
Increasing awareness of salmon and steelhead habitat needs is also a project goal, and it addresses actions outlined in the Rogue Spring Chinook Plan and the newly adopted Rogue-South Coast Multi-Species Conservation and management plan.
ODFW thanks the many local volunteers, businesses, Josephine County Parks, City of Rogue River Parks and Public Works, and Wildlife Images for their support. Those interested in volunteering or donating prizes for anglers can contact the Rogue District STEP Biologist Ryan Battleson at 541-857-2411 or ryan.d.battleson@ odfw.oregon.gov Participating businesses include Blackbird Shopping Center, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Public Lands, Sawyer Station, Bradburry’s Gun and Tackle, Rogue Fly Shop, U-Save Gas & Tackle.
