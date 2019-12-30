COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioners voted to accept a $75,000 award from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a national wildlife conservation group, at its board meeting Dec. 18.
According to Coos County Forester Lance Morgan, the award, which was placed in the county’s forestry department, will be used to fund a number of reforestation projects as well on efforts to support new elk habitats on the county’s forest lands.
Coos County Forester Lance Morgan walks toward a man-made pond on 600 acres of land the county purchased recently off Seven Devils Road near t…
The county, looking to increase its timber revenue, purchased and incorporated about 600 acres of new land to the Coos County Forest this summer. A portion of that land, which is on Seven Devils Road in Coos Bay, will also be used toward re-establishing elk herds.
Morgan added the department is also thinking of using the funds to build a parking lot nearby to improve public access to the county’s forest lands as well as install new elk-friendly fencing as it looks to graze cattle in the same area.
While the county retains ownership of the land, Morgan said the forestry department will continue to converse with RMEF and consult with them on ways it can improve the elk habitat.
According to RMEF’s website, the organization works throughout the country to conserve, restore and enhance natural habitats around the country to “promote the sound management of wild elk, which may be hunted or otherwise enjoyed.”
Coos County Forester Lance Morgan points out land purchased recently by the county as he drives through the property off Seven Devils Road nea…
In the next few months, Morgan said the department will work with volunteers, some of whom will come from RMEF, to remove and clear out existing fencing that has become dilapidated over time.
No decisions have been made yet on exactly how the award will be spent.