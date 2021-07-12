Rocks, Vines and Lines in the Sand, an exhibition of photography and sculptural works by Susan Dimock, will be on display at Coos Art Museum. Dimock, an artist from Bandon, is exhibiting in the Mabel Hansen Gallery at the museum from July 17 through October 2.
Dimock is a social worker and psychotherapist turned nature photographer based in Bandon. She specializes in both birds and oceanscapes, large and small. Dimock has done extensive tourism and contract work and her images have been utilized throughout the nation in print and in online publications.
Regarding seven years work on the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge project Dimock said, “My initial goal was simply to learn how to photograph the Oregon coastline and its wildlife. However, during the process of countless days of walking the beaches with my camera, something more occurred within me…. I gained a heightened awareness that this sublime landscape is home to many creatures and that it is a dynamic, complex ecosystem. In tandem with this, came the knowledge that it had become a profound refuge for me as well.”
A free public opening reception for Rocks, Vines and Lines in the Sand will take place Friday, July 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the same time as a reception for an exhibition by Ashland, Oregon painter Claire Duncan titled Reflections on the Human Epoch.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. federal building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members and active duty military through the Blue Star Museum Program.
