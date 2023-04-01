live music
The Langlois Lions Club is hosting an event: “ Rockin in Langlois,” a small-town fair for rock aficionados and beach lovers on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Lions Club, 48136 Floras Lake Loop.

This type of event is the first of its kind on this part of the southern Oregon coast. Admission is free with donations appreciated and/or please consider buying raffle tickets. A free rock given to each kid.

