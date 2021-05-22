The Coos Bay school board will likely have two new faces after Tuesday’s special district election.
Arnie Roblan looks like he’ll have another shot at public service: The former Marshfield High School teacher and principal and longtime state legislator was handily beating current school board member James LaBine in the race for his seat, with 58.6% of voters supporting Roblan and 40.8% voting for the incumbent.
“Anytime people put themselves out, it’s a humbling experience, and I appreciate all the voters that voted for me,” Roblan said Wednesday morning. “I appreciate the dedication and time that James LaBine had put into the board previously, and look forward to serving the kids and families of the Coos Bay School District.”
Roblan, who served for a period as the co-speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives and later as the chair of the State Senate’s education committee, said he was excited to return to public service after leaving the legislature last year.
“I’m really excited about it. It’s kind of full circle in Coos Bay: I came here 49 years ago to be a math teacher at Marshfield, and after 49 years in the community it’s nice to be going back to the school board that gave me my first opportunities in the area,” Roblan said.
Challenger Diane Johnson was also beating incumbent Dustin Clarke with 54.9% of the vote after Tuesday’s final unofficial returns, according to the Coos County Clerk’s office.
“I’m just happy to be able to serve on the board and make a commitment to the community,” Johnson said Tuesday night.
Johnson is the director of community-based services at Star of Hope, where she works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
She’s hoping her time on the school board can help ensure equitable resources for that population in the district.
A newcomer to the board, Johnson said she was surprised to see she was ahead in the polls.
“But I’ve also been in the community for 20 years, so I’ve been around a long time,” Johnson said. “Maybe people were just looking for something a little different.”
Two incumbents appear likely to keep their seats on the Coos Bay School Board: Adrian DeLeon was beating challenger Jim Kingsley with 58.8% of the vote, and current board chair David Geels was uncontested in his search for another term.
Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller said Wednesday her office still had 200 ballots with signature problems or other issues for voters to resolve. Voters have 14 days to remedy those issues with their ballots, and Heller noted it still could take more time for ballots to come in from drop boxes in other counties.
Heller said the next slate of ballot returns will be published on June 7, when she certifies the election.
DeLeon didn’t respond to a request for comment by publication time.
