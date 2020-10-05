Salem — The Oregon Public Ports Association recognized Representative Caddy McKeown, D-Coos Bay, and Senator Arnie Roblan-D-Coos Bay, with the “Friend of Public Ports” award on Oct. 1. The award recognizes those who have supported and promoted the critical role that ports play as economic engines in their communities state-wide, according to a press release from the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay.
"One out of six Oregon jobs is directly or indirectly tied to cargo, recreation, industrial, commercial or other activities at Oregon’s ports," the release stated. "The last time the award was given was to Representative Jean Cowan, D-Lincoln County, in 2011.
Sen. Roblan was first elected to the House in 2004 where he served as co-speaker in 2011. In 2012, he was elected to the Oregon Senate. A life-long educator with a balanced approach to natural resource industries, he has been one of the leading voices in the assembly on the protection and promotion of Oregon’s shellfish industry. He also has been a strong proponent of protecting Oregon’s environment from the introduction of invasive species — primarily the zebra and quagga mussels. Roblan has been an integral part of the Oregon Coastal Caucus and a champion for their annual economic summit.
"Due to his unselfish efforts as a member of the state’s Emergency Board, Sen. Roblan has helped to ensure Oregonians are as safe and secure as possible during the current COVID-19 crisis," stated the release.
Rep. McKeown, first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2012, previously served for nine years as a commissioner for the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay.
"She has been a fierce advocate in her work to promote transportation and economic development issues," the release stated.
During her tenure she served as chair of the House Transportation Committee and subsequently as the co-chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation, Preservation, and Modernization. She was a leading voice in the promotion of the ConnectOregon program, providing critical funding to Oregon’s non-highway transportation system. In her role she was instrumental in securing a dedicated funding source for the program that has been traditionally funded solely through lottery bond sales. Her work in the Legislature also aided the state in securing a dredge, thereby allowing Oregon’s smaller ports to address silting issues within their marinas.
“Representative McKeown and Senator Roblan have long and distinguished public careers and have been dependable and outspoken supporters of Oregon’s public ports," said Andrea Klaas, president of the Oregon Public Ports Association and the general manager of the Port of the Dalles. "We are grateful to each of them.”
"Both Senator Roblan and Representative McKeown have served as true champions for ports throughout Oregon," said John Burns, CEO of the Port of Coos Bay and the incoming president of the Oregon Public Ports Association. "Senator Roblan and Representative McKeown understand the importance of ports to our regional, state and national economies and have worked tirelessly to promote infrastructure preservation and improvement projects that will keep us moving in the right direction."
Oregon’s 23 public ports provide recreational, commercial and economic services to residents and businesses in Oregon and beyond, serving as state, national and international transportation gateways. They are a key component in sustaining Oregon’s economy and quality of life, supporting thousands of family wage jobs. The OPPA facilitates member collaboration, public agency communication, legislative advocacy and effective management to insure the success of Oregon ports.
