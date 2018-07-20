ROSEBURG – Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW), Operations and Maintenance Division crews began work on their annual chip seal program on roadways beginning July 23.
"Work continues through the end of August," wrote county Public Information Officer Tamara Osborne in a press release.
"Chip seal work will be performed Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., depending upon weather and materials availability," Osborne wrote." Traffic in the work areas will be controlled by flaggers. Please proceed with caution and obey all posted signs, warnings and flagging instructions." DCPW will provide a weekly update on the roads scheduled for chip seal maintenance.
The tentative schedule for the week of July 23 is as follows and is subject to modification:
July 23: North Myrtle Road - Milepost 1.60 to 6.40;
July 24: North Myrtle Road - Milepost 1.60 to 6.40;
July 25: Boomer Hill Road - Milepost 0.00 to 4.31;
July 26: Coos Bay Wagon Road - Milepost 8.80 to 10.00;
Touchstone Road MP 0.00 to 1.83
Flournoy Valley Road MP 1.86 to 8.13
"Please note that the chip seal maintenance will impact drive times, so we are asking residents to plan accordingly. Expect 20 minute delays and seek alternate routes whenever possible," Osborne added in the press release. "Safety is always a priority for the motoring public and we are asking motorists to use caution as they travel thru the construction areas."
The chip seal program is the application of a special protective wearing surface to an existing pavement. The surface treatment combines one or more layer(s) of asphalt with one or more layer(s) of fine aggregate.