COOS BAY — Several streets are getting new stripes starting today.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the city and the Oregon Department of Transportation are marking multiple streets. Those streets weren’t listed, but are “throughout the City of Coos Bay,” the release said.
“Please slow down in construction zones or when following equipment,” the release said, adding that striping begins Wednesday, Oct. 9 and lasts through Thursday, Oct. 10 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator Randy Dixon at 541-269-1181 ext. 2201 or email: rdixon@coosbay.org.