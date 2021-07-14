Road construction on 4th Street in downtown Coos Bay will move ahead this week.
After months of construction that impacted traffic between Commercial Avenue and Anderson Avenue, that portion of the work was scheduled to be completed over the weekend.
Now, Knife River Materials is scheduled to move work down a block, shutting down traffic between Anderson and Donnelly avenues for the next two weeks.
The city of Coos Bay said detour routes will be posted as the 4th Street will be completely closed. There will be limited business access for people working at businesses that are impacted.
The work will include the demolition of the existing roadway, which will be replaced. The work between Anderson and Donnelly is scheduled to be completed by July 25.
Drivers in Coos Bay may also see some issues on Highway 101 the next two weeks between Johnson Avenue and Market Street. During that time, crews with ODOT will be replacing electrical cabinets for each traffic signal in the area.
While the traffic signals normally run on timed schedules which keep traffic flowing along Highway 101 longer, when the work is ongoing, the signals will be temporarily out of sync. That could mean motorists will see more red lights than normal, which could back up traffic.
In addition, the work may require some signals to be turned off between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. If that occurs, flaggers will be in place to control traffic. The work is scheduled to be completed by July 23.
