COQUILLE — Due to the extreme wet weather, Coos County roads department closed off Fairview-Sumner Lane in Coquille for the foreseeable future.
According to Coos County Roads Department, there is a gas pipeline that runs under the road. Workers from North West Natural Gas must evaluate the condition of the gas lines before the county can begin to do any sort of clearing or cleanup.
The roads department reported that Northwest Natural Gas was out inspecting the gas lines on Wednesday, but has not yet reported back.