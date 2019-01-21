REEDSPORT — Local pillar of the community, Joe Coyne, passed away on Monday, Jan. 7.
To honor him and his achievements, a memorial is being held on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Presbyterian Church in Reedsport and is open to the public.
“He had a big heart,” said Kathleen Miller, president of Coastal Douglas Arts & Business, where Coyne served as a board member. “He had a lot of roles in our community.”
Some of the most prominent roles was his service on the Douglas County Library Foundation. According to Miller, Coyne was also instrumental in establishing the Friends of the Umpqua River Lighthouse, which was formed to raise funds for the lighthouse in Winchester Bay.
Not only that, but he was a Reedsport Rotarian and worked hard to better the lives and education of students.
In fact, the Lower Umpqua Hospital Foundation awarded him the Beacon Award in 2013. Those awards are done in recognition “of an individual and a group that volunteer their time to improve the health, wellness, or safety of the residents in coastal Douglas County outside the scope of employment,” which Miller sent to The World in an email.
“I spoke with the pastor at the Church of God here in Reedsport and when the community got involved in the annual Christmas in July program, where homeowners with little means can sign up for help, Joe would show up with armfuls of t-shirts,” Miller said. “He would just say, ‘If something needs to get done, then let’s get it done.’ He would finance it himself or find the means to make it happen.”
Before retiring in southern Oregon, Coyne worked as a banker in Massachusetts and attended St. Johns University. Miller learned of his time at the university when he sent her four prints from the famous St. John’s Bible.
“I was caught off guard and asked him what I can do with this,” she remembered. “He said he thought it’d be nice if the churches of the community rotated them around, shared them and then came back to him.”
Miller plans on talking about those prints at the memorial on Saturday, where all four will be displayed. Starting next week, the prints will begin making rounds in local Reedsport churches.
“Joe was one of those kind of people who did not want to receive this recognition or any kind of thanks for the good things he was doing,” Miller wrote. “He would rather stay in the shadows.”
Community members have shared their memories of Coyne on Facebook, where director of Coastal Douglas Arts & Business Tamara Szalewski wrote about how much he will be missed.
“It’s hard to share this, but even harder to think of Reedsport without our Joe running around, dropping stuff off or picking stuff up or taking it to the next event or activity,” she wrote. “He’s like our community family guy who’s always there and you bump into him sometimes three or four times a day. Then sometimes he’s like Houdini, you’d swear he was standing right next to you one moment and then he’d disappear. RIP my friend. It’s gonna be hard to believe you’re not just out running errands.”