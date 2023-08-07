SWOCC land

Photo left to right: Laura Vedral, West District Manager, Rio Tinto Closure; Nathan Francis, Asset Manager, Rio Tinto Closure; Dr. Patty Scott, president Southwestern; Burton Weast, consultant for Rio Tinto

 Contributed photo

Rio Tinto and Southwestern Oregon Community College today are celebrating the company’s announcement of a 28.25-acre donation valued at approximately $165,000 to the college’s Curry Campus.

This land donation triples the size of the campus about two miles north of Brookings. It adds space to the west and south of the existing 10-acre site, which the company donated to the College in 2010.

