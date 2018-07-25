MYRTLE POINT — Kailee Wallack and her horse Monkey have represented the Burton Prairie Wranglers 4-H Club in several events at the Coos County Fair this week, even taking home a first place blue ribbon in showmanship.
“We won a blue in showmanship, a red in English, a top blue in Western equitation, and in our championship class we won champion,” Wallack said.
Eleven-year-old Wallack has been riding horses her whole life, and prefers to ride in a western style. Preparing for completion Wallack spent a lot of time working with Monkey.
“I rode my horse, I washed her, and I washed all my tack. We worked together a lot. It kind of hard because she’s kind of a brat sometimes.
Wallack said she likes riding horses and preforming because she really likes Monkey. Both her and Monkey like to ride slow and clam, and focus on good equitation. Equitation refers to the position a rider and horse take when riding. There are two major styles of equitation, English and Western.
“In Western you want your horse to have her head down and your head flat, and you want them to go slow. In English you want them to extend more,” Wallack said.
Another thing Wallack really enjoys about performing is getting to be part of the 4-H club. She said that she has a lot of friends in her club as well as the other clubs that preform at the fair, and the clubs create a great family environment.
A day at the fair starts early for Wallack. She gets up at 6 a.m. so that she can be ready to feed Monkey by 6:45 a.m.
“I’m a wheelbarrow runner, so I have to go dump the stuff and get shavings and stuff. Everybody else cleans the stalls and waters. Then if you have an event you do your event. After that if the fairs open you can go to the fair, or you can just hang out with your horse and make sure it’s okay,” Wallack said.
She said that Monkey is the sweetest horse she’s ever met.
“She’s really cool. She’s spur stop trained so that means if you squeeze she’ll stop or drop her head. If I had to describe her character it would be kind and caring. She takes care of me really good,” Wallack said.
It’s a miracle that Monkey is alive, let alone able to perform with Wallack. Back in November the Horse contracted Equine Herpesvirus 1, an often deadly neurological disease that is usually spread from horse to horse through nasal discharge.
The EHV-1 virus can cause neurological problems in the horse EHV-1 is a very serious disease that can spread quickly in horses, so while Monkey was treated at Oregon State University she was also quarantined.
“She shut down OSU with the EHV-1, which is really bad… She was in a special box that doesn’t even have room to breathe,” Wallack said.
Luckily, in Monkey’s case she was able to recover from the disease and continue to perform with Wallack.