And the winner for new location of the Coos Bay Public Library is the “Ridge” location at John Topits Park near the Old Armory. At least that’s the recommendation by the city council appointed library steering committee as of Thursday morning.
Issues around parking and consideration of a bus stop will be part of the discussion according to the architectural firm chosen for the project, Hacker Architectural Group.
The committee met at 9 in the morning following an informational meeting on Monday exploring options for the library which closed and is undergoing a move.
The downtown library first discovered leaks in 2014 and the foundation is crumbling according to a structural assessment conducted that same year. The cost to repair the building has been deemed as too much. The cost to build a new library is estimated at roughly $22 million.
Despite the council’s vote to move the library, there’s still a group who wishes for the library to remain downtown.
Parks Commissioner Bev Myers urged her fellow commissioners to leave the library in the downtown area on Monday.
“We need to rebuild the downtown building for a proper two to three story library and fix parking," she said.
City Councilor Carmen Matthews who serves as liaison to the commission agreed with Myers but described staying downtown as impossible.
“There is nowhere downtown which accommodates the Tsunami Inundation Zone. We all wanted it downtown too, but we can’t do it,” Matthews said.
So after consideration of several possible locations for the 31,500-square-foot building, the steering committee decided on the Ridge location due to its less intrusive presence on a nearby park, its easier accessibility and parking and its location above the Tsunami zone.
Next steps include a discussion at the City Council work session on January 25 before a final decision will be made by council February 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In