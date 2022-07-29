police siren

Just hours after the body of Kendra Hanks was located in Douglas County, a Riddle man was arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. On Thursday, July 21, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-yearold Troy Russell Phelps of Riddle at a residence in the 1500-block of Pruner Road in Riddle. Phelps had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of Hanks.

Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with detectives. A search warrant was also executed at the residence where Phelps was residing.

