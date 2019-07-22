COQUILLE — The fourth annual Rhythms on the River Music Festival kicked off Saturday in Coquille where dozens of locals and visitors enjoyed a variety of music and activities suited for the whole family.
The festival, which took place at Sturdivant Park, featured food vendors, merchants and a number of games for children including miniature golf course and a sit-down dunk tank.
“I love live music and I love being outdoors,” said event organizer Suzanne Swan. “My husband, Paul, and I founded the festival years ago because we noticed there was a lack of entertainment for families and people who live here in Coquille.”
With that in mind, the two started the festival and founded their company, Purple Patriot Productions. On Saturday, bands including Widespread Haze, Neil Gregory Johnson and Hecktic Week performed a mixture of cover songs and original music.
Swan said she tries to select bands that bring a new sound to the area, which could be acts from other cities or from folks here around Coos County. For the fourth celebration, the music performed ranged from classic rock to southern blues.
“I’m happy to announce that my alumni band which is Hecktic Week is now becoming a talent scout for our production company,” said Swan. “So we will be featuring new acts in the coming years.”
A vintage car show and a new selection of craft beers from Two-Shy Brewing out of Roseburg were among some of the festival’s new features Saturday. Swan said she hopes the festival and its turnout continues to grow as a way to show off what Coquille has to offer.
“My favorite part is seeing the smiles on people’s faces and seeing them enjoy the music,” she said. “I’m an outdoor girl and I like being outside together as a community and as a family.”